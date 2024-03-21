See where North Port landed on a list of 'The South's Best Cities on the Rise for 2024'

Grand Paradiso resident Steve Sloane took a break from riding his electric bicycle around Downtown Wellen Park to sit in the shade of the 97-year-old live oak Heritage Tree and capture a photo of the tree on his cell phone. The fast-growing area was cited as one of the main attractions of North Port by Southern Living Magazine.

NORTH PORT – The city of North Port was ranked No. 21 on Southern Living Magazine’s list of The South’s Best Cities on the Rise for 2024.

That placed the fast-growing city between Morgantown, West Virginia, at No. 20 and Lake Charles, Louisiana, at No. 22.

Wilmington, North Carolina, ranked No. 1, Franklin, Tennessee, No. 2, with No. 13 Palm Bay the only other Florida city to make the list.

According to the Southern Living website, the magazine’s editors compile a list of “Best Cities on the Rise,” based on research – including the U.S. Census, which denoted that the South accounted for 87% of the country’s growth in 2023. It was also the only region to maintain population growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned community of Wellen Park along US 41 and River Road, located within the city limits of North Port in Sarasota County.

Readers then pick their favorites for the magazine’s annual “South’s Best Awards” survey.

The initial list pointed to Warm Mineral Springs, the Myakka State Forest and the emerging Downtown Wellen Park as main draws.

Still the Southern Living listing isn’t even the most recent accolade listed on the city website, which can be found here: https://bit.ly/4a30Eo7.

Since then, MoneyGeek placed North Port No. 1 on its list of “Most Up and Coming Small Cities in the U.S," and No. 7 on its list of “15 Most Affordable and Safe Small Cities.”

With a five-year population growth of 28.4%, North Port was the fastest-growing city on the Up and Coming list. MoneyGeek also cited a 43% increase in housing units since 2017 and a 46% increase in median household income – to $78,587 – in that same time period.

On the Affordable and Safe list, North Port earned its rankings in part because monthly mortgage payments made up only 21.2% of income and monthly food cost 14.7% of income – though it's also worth noting that the food cost percentage was the highest among the top 15 ranked cities.

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher pointed to a desire to maintain that safe status as one reason to push for a new police station.

Asked if it ever gets old seeing North Port on all of these national growth lists, Fletcher responded: “Not to me.”

“I think it just shows that we’re doing things in the right way,” Fletcher continued. “You would not continually make these lists if you had poor internal controls and poor internal leadership or poor relationships with the community or poor relationships with the partners that we have.

Southern Living Magazine listed a visit to Warm Mineral Springs Park, as well as the Myakka State Forest and paddling North Port's canals and waterways among outdoor recreational activities available in the city.

“This just shows the fruition of the hard work of building it.

“Growth is great but it also increases traffic, puts stress on our roadways and buildings but we have to keep up with that,” he added. “These are good problems, as we like to call them.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Port makes three more lists for fast-rising southern cities