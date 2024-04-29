See where Jeff’s Bagel Run opens its 4th location

A popular bagel shop is now open in Osceola County.

After months of waiting, Jeff’s Bagel Run opened its fourth location in Celebration.

The bagel shop said the new location will continue serving bagels, cream cheese, and coffee to the community.

Read: Jeff’s Bagel Run expands yet again; see where & learn what makes this store different

The store held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening week.

“The team has been working on this store for a number of months and couldn’t be more excited to finally open in this thriving community,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “The warm reception we’ve received in our existing locations has been incredibly humbling, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Celebration community.”

Read: Countdown is on! 33rd annual Orlando Fringe Festival returns to Lock Haven Park

Jeff’s Bagel Run also has locations in College Park, Ocoee and Oviedo.

Last year, the company announced plans to add six new stores in Central Florida, including the Celebration location.

Read: 3 new food concepts arrive at ICON Park in Orlando

The rest of the stores are under construction or will open soon.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.