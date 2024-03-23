Have you see this vehicle? CPD aks for public’s help

*The above video shows how to report a crime tip to US Marshals*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said Saturday that they’re seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying a vehicle suspected of involvement in a hit-skip incident that resulted in serious injuries to the victim.

Watch: Westlake police officer makes NFL like tackle of heavily armed suspect

The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday in front of 3892 W 146. Street, law enforcement said.

Police said the vehicle believed to be involved is a small red SUV.

“It is likely to have sustained front damage to the grill and/or bumper,” police said.

The vehicle was last observed traveling south on West 146th Street from Lakota Avenue, according to authorities.

Photos: NE Ohio olice seize fentanyl, firearms in Elyria trafficking bust

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Unit at (216) 623-5295.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.