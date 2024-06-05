See the unofficial results for House, Senate district seats in Doña Ana County

Editor's note: The votes reported here were current as of 10:30 p.m. June 4 and are considered unofficial. To see other unofficial election results visit https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov.

By 10 p.m. June 4, Linda Alvarez was up just one vote in her campaign against fellow Democrat Andrew Simon Hernandez. Both are seeking the New Mexico House seat for District 32. The winner will face Republican Jennifer Jones in the November General Election.

Rep. Angelica Rubio was leading Democrat challenger Gabriel Duran Jr. with 1,089 votes to Duran's 686 on Tuesday night. Rubio will likely hold her House District 35 seat as she faces no challengers in the November election.

In the race for House District 53, Democrat Jon Hill had a small lead over Willie Madrid; 602 to 409. The winner will face Republican Elizabeth Lee Winterrowd in November. Winterrowd gained 468 votes in the Primary.

The Doña Ana County Clerk's Office dismissed the board around 10:30 p.m. saying hand counting of remaining ballots would resume June 5 at 9 a.m.

Republican, Democrat candidates with no Primary challengers will see each other on November General Election ballot

Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow will face Democrat Tara Jaramillo in the November election for House District 38. Jaramillo put up 311 votes to Dow's 288 in the Primary.

Democrat incumbent Rep. Nathan Small got 1,357 votes in the Primary against his Republican challenger Kimberly Skaggs, who received 7560 votes. The General Election will determine who takes the District 36 House seat.

Democrat Raymundo Lara will face Larry Sedillo, a Republican, in General Election for New Mexico House District 34. Lara received 609 votes in the Primary to Sedillo's 237 votes.

Sen. Jeff Steinborn received 2,222 votes in the Primary, that will see him run against Republican David Tofsted for the New Mexico Senate District 36 seat in the General Election. Tofsted received 992 votes in the Primary Election.

Democrat Carrie Hamblen, senator for District 38, received 1,835 votes in the Primary. She was unopposed but will face Republican Samantha Barncastle Salopek in the November election. Salopek received 759 votes Tuesday.

These Senate, House district candidates were unopposed in the Primary Election and in November General Election

Joanne Ferrary, a Democrat, received 1,484 votes in the Primary. She'll face no challengers for the House District 37 chair.

Candidate for House District 52, Doreen Yvonne Gallegos, a Democrat, was unopposed in Primary and will run unopposed in general election. She received 1,165 votes on Tuesday.

Democrat Micaela Lara Cadena received 1,350 votes in the Primary in her campaign for the House District 33 chair.

Sen. William Peter Soules received 2,736 votes in the Primary where he was unopposed for the District 37 Senate seat.

Sen. Crystal Diamond Brantley, a Republican, gained 673 votes to hold the District 35 Senate seat.

With 870 votes and unopposed in the Primary Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Democrat, will hold the seat for District 31.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @jussGREAT.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Unofficial results for House, Senate district seats in Doña Ana County