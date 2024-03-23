See which two Oklahoma cities Southern Living called 'Best Cities On The Rise'

The Oklahoma City skyline in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Southern cities continue to draw attention from the rest of the nation, including Oklahoma cities.

Southern Living has included two Oklahoma cities in its "Best Cities On The Rise" list for 2024. Oklahoma City was among the top 15 cities, coming in at No. 14, while its neighbor to the north, Edmond, made the list at No. 24.

Why Southern Living called OKC one of the "South's Best Cities on the Rise"

In Oklahoma City, a wide variety of experiences await in the city's distinctive districts — from classic cowboy culture, to modern museums and bohemian galleries housed in Spanish revival architecture, Southern Living noted.

"The legendary western town is also home to one of the country’s highest concentrations of Route 66 landmarks, so a quick excursion to see them all is a must," Southern Living added.

Why Southern Living called Edmond one of the "South's Best Cities on the Rise"

Just north of Oklahoma City and part of its sprawling metropolitan area, Edmond has grown in population and development to match over the years.

The fifth most populous city in the state, Edmond's popular downtown is walkable with shopping, dining and frequent street festivals, Southern Living noted.

The city also includes 47 miles of natural trails, 33 parks and Arcadia Lake off of Route 66.

Southern Living's 'The South’s Best Cities On The Rise' list

Wilmington, N.C. Franklin, Tenn. Spartanburg, S.C. Huntsville, Ala. Columbia, S.C New Braunfels, Texas Bowling Green, Ky. Cary, N.C. Alpharetta, Ga. Bentonville, Ark. Covington, La. Gulfport, Miss. Palm Bay, Fla. Oklahoma City, Okla. Georgetown, Texas Frederick, Md. Gainesville, Ga. Clarksville, Tenn. Hattiesburg, Miss. Morgantown, W. Va. North Port, Fla. Lake Charles, La. Reston, Va. Edmond, Okla. Dover, Del.

Methodology

Southern Living editors compiled a large list of cities based on research, reporting and their own experiences. Readers then selected their top picks in Southern Living's annual "South’s Best Awards" survey.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why OKC, Edmond ranked among South's 'Cities on the Rise'