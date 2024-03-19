See which two Middle Tennessee cities Southern Living called 'Best Cities On The Rise'

Southern cities continue to draw attention from the rest of the nation, specifically Tennessee cities.

In 2023, the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area (which includes Davidson County, Murfreesboro and Franklin) added a total of 31,554 to its population through natural population changes as well as more people coming from other parts of the country. CNBC highlighted Nashville's growth and overall appeal during their "Cities of Success," series. The series explored cities that have transformed into business power centers driving change across the entire United States economy.

Now, Southern Living has included two Middle Tennessee cities in its "Best Cities On The Rise" list for 2024. Clarksville was among the top 20 cities, coming in at No. 18.

"It’s shoring up its offerings for tourists and locals while making room for new businesses including The Emerald, an events space; a new distillery; the F&M Bank Arena; several hotels; and countless restaurants," said Southern Living about Clarksville.

Clinching the No. 2 spot was Franklin, trailing behind Wilmington, N.C., Southern Living praised Franklin's thriving downtown area which includes preserved buildings like the Franklin Theatre as well as locally-owned shops and restaurants.

Besides being named as "Best Cities On The Rise," Nashville and surrounding areas have received continuous accolades from Southern Living. Music City ranked No. 3 among the South’s best cities. The magazine also picked the best new restaurant in every Southern state, with Nashville's The Pink Hermit Cafe representing Tennessee.

Southern Living's 'The South’s Best Cities On The Rise' list

Wilmington, N.C. Franklin, Tenn. Spartanburg, S.C. Huntsville, Ala. Columbia, S.C New Braunfels, Texas Bowling Green, Ky. Cary, N.C. Alpharetta, Ga. Bentonville, Ark. Covington, La. Gulfport, Miss. Palm Bay, Fla. Oklahoma City, Okla. Georgetown, Texas Frederick, Md. Gainesville, Ga. Clarksville, Tenn. Hattiesburg, Miss. Morgantown, W. Va. North Port, Fla. Lake Charles, La. Reston, Va. Edmond, Okla. Dover, Del.

Methodology

Southern Living editors compiled a large list of cities based on research, reporting and their own experiences. Readers then selected their top picks in Southern Living's annual "South’s Best Awards" survey.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Franklin, Clarksville ranked among South's 'Cities on the Rise'