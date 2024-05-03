See how Treasure Valley high schools fare in 2024 U.S. News and World Report rankings

Eight public high schools in the Treasure Valley have been ranked in the top 5,000 schools nationally in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 rankings.

Renaissance High School in Meridian was the sole Treasure Valley public high school to secure a spot in the top 500, ranking 175th nationally and 4th overall in Idaho.

The rankings provide a College Readiness Index (CRI) score, which U.S. News and World Report calculates by taking the number of seniors who took an advanced placement class and dividing that by the number of students in the grade. It also calculates how many students earned a passing score on an AP test and lists a score out of 100.

The CRI score assigned is a percentile score, meaning if a school has a CRI score of 59, such as Boise High, it scored in the 59th percentile of all schools — the higher the score, the better in the rankings.

The list compiled by the Statesman includes only public high schools. Several Treasure Valley charter and magnet schools ranked in the top 5,000 schools nationally but often have an enrollment of fewer than 200 students. Although charter high schools aren’t included on this list, North Star Charter in Eagle claimed the title of the highest-ranked high school in Idaho, at 175th nationally.

The figures cited here are from the U.S. News and World Report rankings.

RENAISSANCE HIGH - 586TH

Address: 1307 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Enrollment: 658

Graduation rate: 99%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 27.7

BOISE HIGH - 1,173RD

Address: 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Enrollment: 1,588

Graduation rate: 90%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 59

TIMBERLINE HIGH - 1,413TH

Address: 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Enrollment: 1,398

Graduation rate: 89%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 55.3

EAGLE HIGH - 3,299TH

Address: 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle

Enrollment: 1,802

Graduation rate: 93%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 21.2

CENTENNIAL HIGH - 4,023RD

Address: 12400 W McMillan Road, Boise

Enrollment: 1,802

Graduation rate: 93%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 21.2

RIDGEVUE HIGH - 4,198TH

Address: 18800 Madison Road, Nampa

Enrollment: 1,578

Graduation rate: 80%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 32.9

VALLIVUE HIGH - 4,925TH

Address: 1407 E. Homedale Road, Caldwell

Enrollment: 1,235

Graduation rate: 89%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 32

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH - 4,980TH

Address: 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Enrollment: 1,917

Graduation rate: 91%

College Readiness Index (out of 100): 19.1