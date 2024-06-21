See which Tennessee colleges made the cut in Money's 2024 ratings

Money's annual review of public and private nonprofit colleges across the United States is out, and 13 Tennessee schools made the cut.

Last year, Money shifted away from traditional rankings and instead applied star ratings for schools. It starts with four-year public and private nonprofit colleges and universities, which totals more than 2,400 nationwide, according to the publication's website. From there it narrows its list based on enrollment, the availability of reliable data, financial soundness and graduation rates.

People walk past the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville.

A total of 745 schools qualified this year and were rated across three categories: quality of education, affordability and outcomes, including post-graduation employment and earnings. Schools can receive anywhere from two to five stars in their ratings.

"There isn't one 'best' college for every student, but our star ratings can help you build a list of standout schools that fit your budget," the publication said on its website.

Here's how the 13 Tennessee schools stacked up in this year's ratings.

How Tennessee schools did on 2024 Money Best Colleges list

Vanderbilt University (Nashville): 4.5 stars

Cumberland University (Nashville): 4 stars

Rhodes College (Memphis): 4 stars

Lincoln Memorial University (Harrogate): 3.5 stars

King University (Bristol): 3.5 stars

University of the South (Sewanee): 3.5 stars

University of Tennessee, Knoxville: 3.5 stars

Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson): 3 stars

Lipscomb University (Nashville): 3 stars

Milligan University (Milligan): 3 stars

Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville): 3 stars

University of Memphis: 3 stars

Belmont University: 2.5 stars

No Tennessee schools earned a five-star rating.

Learn more

See ratings for all 745 schools nationwide and learn more about Money's methodology at money.com/best-colleges.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee college ratings 2024: See which made the cut in Money