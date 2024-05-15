See the spectacular northern lights sky show Auburn CA residents enjoyed

A video captures the stunning display of the northern lights as seen by Auburn residents last week.

The footage shared by @kilroi22 shows the colorful phenomenon know as aurora borealis illuminating the sky above Lake of the Pines on Saturday and “captivating viewers with its ethereal beauty,” according to a video caption from ViralBear, which publishes user-generated content.

“The video, spanning just 9 seconds, encapsulated 18 minutes of activity as the aurora danced and rippled across the night sky, following a severe solar storm earlier in the day,” the caption further states.

Auburn is 32 miles northeast of Sacramento, California.