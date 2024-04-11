See how these South Jersey colleges stack up in latest U.S. News rankings

Curious to see where your South Jersey university or alma mater ranks in comparison to its peers?

The U.S. News & World Report just released its 2024 ranking for universities. Here's where yours stands.

A banner flies over the campus of Rutgers University-Camden.

Rutgers University, Camden

Location: 406 Penn St., Camden, 08102

U.S. News ranking: No. 98 (tie) in National Universities

Total undergraduate enrollment fall 2022: 4,185

Acceptance rate: 77%

Other U.S. News rankings:

No. 49 in Top Public Schools (tie)

No. 116 in Best Value Schools

Stockton University's Kramer Hall, located in Downtown Hammonton is a convenient location for students from Atlantic, Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington Counties to take classes.

Stockton University, Galloway

Location: 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway, 08205

U.S. News ranking: No. 159 in National Universities (tie)

Total undergraduate enrollment fall 2022: 8,138

Acceptance rate: 86%

Other U.S. News rankings:

No. 84 in Top Public Schools (tie)

No. 171 in Best Value Schools

Rowan University has a $2.9 billion annual impact on New Jersey’s economy, a figure that's nearly doubled in less than five years, says a study released by the Glassboro school on March 4. It says each dollar spent by Rowan fuels $12 in economic activity in the state.

Rowan University, Glassboro

Location: 201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, 08028

U.S. News ranking: No. 163 in National Universities (tie)

Total enrollment fall 2022: 15,264

Acceptance rate: 77%

Other U.S. News rankings:

No. 88 in Top Public Schools

No. 104 in Best Value Schools

