See how these South Jersey colleges stack up in latest U.S. News rankings
Curious to see where your South Jersey university or alma mater ranks in comparison to its peers?
The U.S. News & World Report just released its 2024 ranking for universities. Here's where yours stands.
Rutgers University, Camden
Location: 406 Penn St., Camden, 08102
U.S. News ranking: No. 98 (tie) in National Universities
Total undergraduate enrollment fall 2022: 4,185
Acceptance rate: 77%
Other U.S. News rankings:
No. 49 in Top Public Schools (tie)
No. 116 in Best Value Schools
Stockton University, Galloway
Location: 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway, 08205
U.S. News ranking: No. 159 in National Universities (tie)
Total undergraduate enrollment fall 2022: 8,138
Acceptance rate: 86%
Other U.S. News rankings:
No. 84 in Top Public Schools (tie)
No. 171 in Best Value Schools
Rowan University, Glassboro
Location: 201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, 08028
U.S. News ranking: No. 163 in National Universities (tie)
Total enrollment fall 2022: 15,264
Acceptance rate: 77%
Other U.S. News rankings:
No. 88 in Top Public Schools
No. 104 in Best Value Schools
