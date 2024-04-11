See how these South Jersey colleges stack up in latest U.S. News rankings

Kaitlyn McCormick, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Curious to see where your South Jersey university or alma mater ranks in comparison to its peers?

The U.S. News & World Report just released its 2024 ranking for universities. Here's where yours stands.

A banner flies over the campus of Rutgers University-Camden.
Rutgers University, Camden

  • Location: 406 Penn St., Camden, 08102

  • U.S. News ranking: No. 98 (tie) in National Universities

  • Total undergraduate enrollment fall 2022: 4,185

  • Acceptance rate: 77%

Other U.S. News rankings:

  • No. 49 in Top Public Schools (tie)

  • No. 116 in Best Value Schools

Stockton University's Kramer Hall, located in Downtown Hammonton is a convenient location for students from Atlantic, Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington Counties to take classes.
Stockton University, Galloway

  • Location: 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway, 08205

  • U.S. News ranking: No. 159 in National Universities (tie)

  • Total undergraduate enrollment fall 2022: 8,138

  • Acceptance rate: 86%

Other U.S. News rankings:

  • No. 84 in Top Public Schools (tie)

  • No. 171 in Best Value Schools

Rowan University has a $2.9 billion annual impact on New Jersey’s economy, a figure that's nearly doubled in less than five years, says a study released by the Glassboro school on March 4. It says each dollar spent by Rowan fuels $12 in economic activity in the state.
Rowan University, Glassboro

  • Location: 201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, 08028

  • U.S. News ranking: No. 163 in National Universities (tie)

  • Total enrollment fall 2022: 15,264

  • Acceptance rate: 77%

Other U.S. News rankings:

  • No. 88 in Top Public Schools

  • No. 104 in Best Value Schools

