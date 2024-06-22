See smoke near Hill Air Force Base? It’s to prepare for a free air show

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) — Hill Air Force Base officials are preparing for the Hill Air Show next week by starting a second controlled brush fire this morning.

According to officials, Hill Fire and Emergency Services conducted a controlled brush fire on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The fire burned the airfield east of the runway, the same area where they conducted a burn last week.

Prescribed burns are used to perpetuate wildlife diversity and prevent catastrophic fires, according to the U.S. Forest Service. However, this one had an additional purpose.

The controlled burns were in preparation for the Hill Air Show “Warriors over the Wasatch” this upcoming weekend, June 29 to June 30.

The show will include several performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team, and Firewalkers International Pyro, among others.

Several performers — the Firewalkers in particular — will use flames and high explosives as part of their performance, making the preparation of the area essential to keep the show safe.

