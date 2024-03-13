See smoke near Cape military base? Planned burn is in effect. Here's what to know,

The Massachusetts National Guard will conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod, starting mid-morning and continuing until about 5:00 p.m., according to the National Guard’s Natural Resources Program.

The Guard said its primary objectives for the controlled burn are grassland management, wildland firefighter training and wildland fuel hazard reduction.

Camp Edwards, home to over 37 state listed species of plants and animals, undergoes prescribed burns to duplicate the role natural fire plays in maintaining a "mosaic of ecological communities," according to the National Guard.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts National Guard Environmental & Readiness Center website: https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/gMk1CrkqLRC2318Lns74SsT?domain=massnationalguard.org.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: You may see smoke near Cape military base. Here's what is going on.