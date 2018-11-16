See San Francisco Almost Disappear Behind Wildfire Smoke in These Viral Photos

As devastating wildfires continue to cripple the state of California, a pair of viral photos demonstrate how thick smoke from the still-burning Camp Fire is dramatically impacting the landscape in San Francisco, which is located more than 140 miles away from the blaze.

Local resident Marc Stokes showed the before-and-after images in an Instagram post that reveals the stark difference in the skyline from last week to this Thursday. While the photo from a week ago shows a clear view of the city with a pink sunset across a clear sky, the city is nearly hidden behind smoke in the shot from this week.

The air quality in the Bay Area currently ranges from “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, a government air pollution control agency. The District has issued an air quality advisory for the Bay Area until Nov. 20.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management released a map showing the air quality in the Bay Area two days ago. The air quality has worsened to More

The District advises residents, especially children and people with breathing problems, to try and stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. Many Bay Area schools have closed in response to the air quality conditions, according to local news stations.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed advised community members to stay inside and announced that MUNI, San Francisco’s bus and metro system, will be free during the crisis.