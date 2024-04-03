See Sacramento City Council welcome new member to replace Sean Loloee for District 2

Shoun Thao officially joined the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday after being unanimously appointed to fill former Councilman Sean Loloee’s seat.

Thao will represent District 2 until Dec. 10, when he will be replaced by the winner of the Nov. 5 runoff between former state Assemblyman Roger Dickinson and realtor Stephen Walton.

A Grant High School alum, Thao worked as a city staffer for former Councilman Allen Warren when he represented the north Sacramento district.

Thao thanked his family in brief remarks after being sworn in.

“It’s a great honor to represent District 2,” said Thao. “Let’s make some moves for the district.”

Interim District 2 Sacramento City Councilman Shoun Thao, joined by family members and former Councilman Allen Warren, is sworn-in by City Clerk Mindy Cuppy on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Thao worked as a city staffer for Warren.

Interim District 2 Sacramento City Councilman Shoun Thao hugs his father Thai Thao after being sworn in on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Former Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren claps as interim District 2 Sacramento City Councilman Shoun Thao is welcomed to the council on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Thao worked as a city staffer for Warren.

Interim District 2 Sacramento City Councilman Shoun Thao is greeted by Councilwoman Karina Talamantes before taking his seat for the first time on Tuesday.

Interim District 2 Sacramento City Councilman Shoun Thao, center, poses for a picture taken by sister Gloria Thao with Councilwoman Karina Talamantes, former Councilman Allen Warren and Councilwoman Mai Vang before being sworn-in on Tuesday. Thao worked as a city staffer for Warren.

Interim District 2 Sacramento City Councilman Shoun Thao laughs on Tuesday.