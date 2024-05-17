See Sac State’s Luke Wood welcome his first grads amid visible Palestinian-Israeli tensions
Sacramento State President Luke Wood presided over his first graduation ceremonies on Friday at Golden 1 Center amid ongoing tensions in universities across the country over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The university plans to recognize the achievement of 9,730 graduates in seven ceremonies over three days. The first commencement on Friday featured the College of Business. The College of Arts and Letters was set to graduate at 1:30 p.m. and the College of Education concludes the day at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY GRADUATIONS
College of Health and Human Services Part 1, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
College of Health and Human Services Part 2 and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies Part 1, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies Part 2, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GRADUATION
College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.