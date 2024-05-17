See Sac State’s Luke Wood welcome his first grads amid visible Palestinian-Israeli tensions

Sacramento State President Luke Wood presided over his first graduation ceremonies on Friday at Golden 1 Center amid ongoing tensions in universities across the country over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The university plans to recognize the achievement of 9,730 graduates in seven ceremonies over three days. The first commencement on Friday featured the College of Business. The College of Arts and Letters was set to graduate at 1:30 p.m. and the College of Education concludes the day at 7 p.m.

Sacramento State President Luke Wood stands on his spot wearing his signature sneakers during the commencement ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Friday.

A Sacramento State faculty member confiscates the microphone from a graduating student who had seized it after an unscripted trip to the podium during the Sacramento State commencement ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Friday. The graduate walked off the stage without incident.

Mohammad Ilyas Ahmadzai, a masters degree graduate in the school of business, unfurls a Palestinian flag after receiving his diploma at the Sacramento State commencement ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Friday.

Sacramento State graduate Paul Lawrence Dunbar Banks makes the “stingers up” sign with university President Luke Wood for a photo after the commencement ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Friday.

SATURDAY GRADUATIONS

College of Health and Human Services Part 1, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

College of Health and Human Services Part 2 and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies Part 1, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies Part 2, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GRADUATION

College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.