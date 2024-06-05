See results for Warren County supervisor, sheriff in Tuesday's primary

All five Warren County supervisor seats had primary elections Tuesday in three redrawn districts and two brand new ones.

The race for sheriff also was contested.

Here are the results from Tuesday's primary:

More: See results for Congress, Iowa legislative primary races

Warren County sheriff: Incumbent Republican Joe Carico

Incumbent Republican Joe Carico has won the party's nomination for Warren County sheriff with 54% of the votes, according to unofficial results. Challenger Randy Hutchinson earned 46%.

There was no Democratic challenger for Warren County sheriff.

Warren County supervisor District 1: Arnold wins Republican nomination

Brian Arnold

Republican Brian C.S. Arnold has won the party's nomination for Warren County Supervisor District 1 with 63% of the votes, according to unofficial results. Challenger Jacob T. Zuercher earned 36%.

Arnold will face Democrat Mark T. Matlage, who run uncontested in the primary, in the November general election.

District 1 includes Cumming, parts of Norwalk, Martensdale, St. Marys and New Virginia.

Incumbent Republican Mark Snell did not run for reelection in District 1, as supervisor districts were redrawn and approved in early January. He instead ran to represent District 2.

Warren County supervisor District 2: DeKock wins Republican nomination

Aaron DeKock

Republican Aaron DeKock has won the party's nomination for Warren County Supervisor District 2 with 58% of the votes, according to unofficial results. Challengers Mark Snell earned 29% and Eddie Davis earned 13%.

There was no Democratic challenger for District 2, which includes Norwalk.

Incumbent Republican Crystal McIntyre did not run for reelection in District 2, as supervisor districts were redrawn and approved in early January. She instead ran to represent District 5.

Warren County supervisor District 3: Both candidates run uncontested

From left, Democrat Jane Colacecchi and Republican Travis DeWitt are running for Warren County Board of Supervisors District 3.

Republican Travis DeWitt and Democrat Jane Colacecchi both ran uncontested in the primary election for Warren County Supervisor District 3, which includes Spring Hill and White Oak. They will both appear on the ballot in the November election.

Warren County supervisor District 4: Kickbush wins Republican nomination

Stephanie Erickson

Republican Stephanie Erickson, mayor of Indianola, has won the party's nomination for Warren County Supervisor District 4 with 51% of the votes, according to unofficial results. Challenger Mark Kickbush earned 49%.

The two were separated by just 10 votes.

Erickson will face Democratic challenger Eric Martens, who ran unconsented in the primary, in the November general election.

Warren County's new District 4 supervisor seat includes Indianola. It's the first election for this seat, as supervisor districts were redrawn and approved in early January.

Warren County supervisor District 5: McIntyre wins Republican nomination

Crystal McIntyre

Republican Crystal McIntyre has won the party's nomination for Warren County Supervisor District 5 with 54% of the votes, according to unofficial results. Challenger Tony Beck earned 46%.

There was no Democratic challenger for District 5, which includes Carlisle, Ackworth and Liberty Center.

It's the first election for this seat, as supervisor districts were redrawn and approved in early January.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Who won primary races in new Warren County supervisor districts