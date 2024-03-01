See results from Kansas boys & girls high school bowling championships

Derby earned the Kansas Class 6A boys bowling championship at Bowlero Northrock in Wichita, but there was a heavy KC-area flavor with the finalists.

Olathe South (second), Olathe Northwest (third) and Olathe North (fourth) each finished top five, while Mill Valley placed sixth, Olathe East eighth and Gardner Edgerton ninth.

Joe Ouellette of Olathe North was the individual state champion with a score of 737 over his three games.

Campus and Washburn Rural finished first and second, respectively, on the girls bowling side in 6A, followed by Olathe Northwest in third.

Here are the results from the state bowling championships in classes 6A and 4-1A, with the 5A championships to be played on Friday...

Kansas bowling state championships

Thursday, in Wichita; at Bowlero Northrock

BOYS CLASS 6A

Team scores: 1. Derby, 3,722; 2. Olathe South, 3,589; 3. Olathe Northwest, 3,506; 4. Olathe North, 3,502; 5. Garden City, 3,491; 6. Mill Valley, 3,490; 7. Campus, 3,355; 8. Olathe East, 3,270; 9. Gardner Edgerton, 2,857.

Medalists: 1. Ouellette, Olathe North, 737; 2. Kouris, Mill Valley, 725; 3. Clark, Derby, 720; 4. Hoss, Lawrence, 710; 5. Lahey, Shawnee Mission East, 706; 6. Spangler, Washburn Rural, 702; 7. Baumgartner, Derby, 690; 8. Strasser, Garden City, 687; 9. Dokolas, Olathe South, 684; 10. Andino Umana, Campus, 681; 11. Morrow, Wichita South, 681; 12. Burns, Garden City, 681; 13. Diehl, Mill Valley, 670; 14. Caudillo, Olathe South, 661; 15. Best, Blue Valley West, 657; 16. Huffman, Derby, 653; 17. Nathan, Blue Valley North, 652; 18. Stockwell, Mill Valley, 651; 19. Hagg, Olathe South, 650; 20. Villarreal, Garden City, 650.

GIRLS CLASS 6A

Team scores: 1. Campus, 3,255; 2. Washburn Rural, 3,092; 3. Olathe Northwest, 2,990; 4. Wichita Northwest, 2,981; 5. Mill Valley, 2,929; 6. Shawnee Mission West, 2,865; 7. Blue Valley Northwest, 2,839; 8. Derby, 2,823; 9. Olathe South, 2,743.

Medalists: 1. Stockstill, Wichita Northwest, 705; 2. Lumbreras, Wichita East, 663; 3. Whitehurst, Garden City, 662; 4. Gentry, Campus, 657; 5. Level, Wichita Heights, 654; 6. Rogers, Gardner Edgerton, 633; 7. Emerson, Campus, 631; 8. Henning, Derby, 626; 9. Dunwiddie, Olathe North, 622; 10. Peck, Shawnee Mission Northwest, 615; 11. Gonzalez, Mill Valley, 615; 12. Holmes, Olathe Northwest, 607; 13. Bitner, Olathe West, 600; 14. Ireland, Washburn Rural, 594; 15. Glasscock, Olathe Northwest, 592; 16. Eberle, Olathe West, 583; 17. Thomas, Olathe South, 581; 18. Goupil, Campus, 577; 19. Laskey, Blue Valley Northwest, 573; 20. Larson, Blue Valley West, 565; 21. Schippers, Wichita Northwest, 565; 22. Garcia, Olathe South, 565.

Wednesday, at Bowlero Wichita

BOYS CLASS 4-1A

Team scores: 1. Wichita Trinity Academy, 3,377; 2. Cheney, 3,210; 3. Ottawa, 3,180; 4. Andale, 3,108; 5. Topeka Hayden, 3,065; 6. McPherson, 2,977; 7. Buhler, 2,836; 8. Wichita Collegiate, 2,755.

Medalists: 1. Circle, Ottawa, 728; 2. Bastin, Holcomb, 690; 3. Eastman, Cheney, 681; 4. Blevins, Mulvane, 657; 5. Phelps, Cheney, 649; 6. Ritterbush, Wichita Trinity, 649; 7. Wright, Wichita Trinity, 645; 8. Jahn, Wichita Trinity, 639; 9. Blaser, Topeka Hayden, 637; 10. Wheat, McPherson, 626; 11. Willis, Buhler, 622; 12. Swift, Circle, 613; 13. McAllister, Hesston, 610; 14. Huband, Washington County, 596; 15. Burchfiel, Wichita Central Christian, 593; 16. Wilson, Andale, 591; 17. Lynness, Ottawa, 588; 18. Collins, Solomon, 584; 19. May, Andale, 577; 20. Godwin, McPherson, 575.

GIRLS CLASS 4-1A

Team scores: 1. Buhler, 2,907; 2. Wichita Central Christian, 2,783; 3. Circle, 2,550; 4. Topeka Hayden, 2,480; 5. Andale, 2,378; 6. Ottawa, 2,278; 7. Chanute, 2,265; 8. McPherson, 2,140.

Medalists: 1. Cunningham, Wichita Central Christian, 609; 2. Devor, Circle, 579; 3. Nielsen, Buhler, 575; 4. Weeks, Clearwater, 567; 5. Martin, Wichita Central Christian, 566; 6. Gallaher, Bishop Miege, 564; 7. Gillett, Ottawa, 558; 8. Welch, Buhler, 555; 9. Trego, Cheney, 533; 10. Kuglich, Wichita Collegiate, 526; 11. Lee, Topeka Hayden, 523; 12. Adkins, Buhler, 521; 13. Henkensiefken, Topeka Hayden, 512; 14. Shandy, McPherson, 500; 15. Bagai, Wichita Collegiate, 494; 16. Henry, McPherson, 492; 17. Dryden, Holcomb, 488; 18. Brooks, Circle, 477; 19. Turner, Chanute, 474; 20. Blevins, Mulvane, 467.