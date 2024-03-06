See the primary election results for California’s races for president, Congress and Legislature

Sacramento Bee

Unofficial results in the March 5, 2024, primary election from the California Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by each county. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is March 12. Results are to be certified by counties and sent to the state by April 4. A final statement of vote by the Secretary of State’s Office is expected April 12.

California presidential results








Sources: Secretary of State's Office, Associated Press

California’s U.S. Senate results

Sources: Secretary of State's Office, Associated Press

California’s U.S. House results

Source: Secretary of State's Office

California’s State Senate results

Source: Secretary of State's Office

California’s Assembly results

Source: Secretary of State's Office

California’s Proposition 1 results

Sources: Secretary of State's Office, Associated Press