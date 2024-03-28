See Powerball numbers for 5th biggest jackpot in game history tonight.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing boasts a jackpot of $865 million with a cash option of $416.1 million, the fifth-largest in the game's history.

Powerball winning numbers 3/27/24: The winning numbers in the Wednesday, March 27, Powerball drawing were 37, 46, 57, 60 and 66. The red Powerball was 8, and the Power Play was 2X. The next drawing happens Saturday, March 29.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 27.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $865 million with a cash option of $416.1 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing after tonight's is Saturday, March 29.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

What is the cutoff for buying Powerball tickets?

Sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction.

In Kentucky and Ohio, ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing. In Indiana, tickets must be purchased by 9:58 p.m. ET. Check with your local lottery for more information.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

What is Powerball Power Play?

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 2023 (California). $865 million: Not won yet. $842.2 million: Jan. 2024 (Michigan). $768.4 million: March 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 2021 (Maryland).

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball numbers for March 27 drawing. Jackpot 5th biggest ever.