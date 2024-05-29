See how the population changed year-over-year in NJ's biggest towns

Bayonne experienced the largest year-over-year increase in residents among the most populous New Jersey towns, according to the most recent U.S. census data released in May.

The Hudson County city and 15th-largest municipality in the state gained 804 residents from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, equating to a 1.2% boost in population, the data shows. The increase is the highest among the 15 most populated towns in New Jersey during that time and was the only one to eclipse 1%.

The second-largest jump belongs to Cherry Hill, the 12th-most populated Garden State town, at 0.8%. Jersey City (No. 2 in New Jersey) and Toms River (No. 8) tied for third with a 0.7% increase. Two towns saw their populations decrease, both by 0.2%: Edison, the sixth-largest in New Jersey, and Clifton, the 11th-largest.

Newark, the largest city in the state with a population of more then 304,000, saw a slight increase of 0.1% from 2022 to 2023. Rounding out the top five after Jersey City are Paterson, with no increase; Lakewood (0.4% increase); and Elizabeth (0.6% increase).

The overall population of New Jersey's largest municipalities went up 0.3%, leaving it tied for 27th with five other states — Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri and Wisconsin — among the largest increases of the top towns.

South Carolina had the most significant jump at 1.7%, followed by Florida and Texas at 1.6% each. Eight states saw a population decrease among its big cities, with New York experiencing the largest drop at 0.5%.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Largest cities in NJ mostly saw growth in population during 2023