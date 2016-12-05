See Pics Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Rebecca Lo Robertson’s Wedding To Fiancé John Reed Loflin

“Duck Dynasty” Rebecca Lo Robertson just got married to her fiancé John Reed Loflin on Dec. 3. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico accompanied by close friends and family. Her proud father, Willie Robertson, was present to walk the Taiwan-born A&E star down the aisle.

Rebecca donned a Sherri Hill gown and white cape for the joyous occasion. She pulled her hair to the side in a loose braid.

Before the wedding, Rebecca, and her sister Sadie, shared several pictures of the bridesmaid luncheon and rehearsal dinner.

Yesterday, Rebecca, who was adopted by the Robertson family in 2004 as a foster child after she came to the United States as a foreign exchange student, shared a photo of her and her husband enjoying the pristine waters of Mexico. “Still can’t believe we got married yesterday,” she captioned the photo, “we were surrounded by family & close friends in the most beautiful place.”

After the wedding, even Sadie took some time off and enjoyed a vacation with her family. “a wedding + a family vacay is 100% the way to go,” she wrote.

Rebecca met her husband at the 2014 Voodoo Fest in New Orleans and got engaged to him in January 2016.

Last month, the Robertson family announced that “Ducky Dynasty” has been canceled. Season 11, which will premiere on Jan. 18, 2017, is the final season of the A&E show. The series finale is scheduled to air on April 12. The reality show premiered in 2012 and follows the life of the Robertsons, a family that made its fortune selling a hunting tool used to create duck calls. The religious family is based in Louisiana.

“Duck Dynasty” Season 11, which is also the final season of the reality series, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.

Photo: A&E

