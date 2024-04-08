See Photos From The Total Solar Eclipse As Crowds Witness Rare Event

Millions of Americans have their heads craned skyward Monday, as a total solar eclipse blankets a narrow strip of North America in complete darkness.

Just under 32 million people live within the path of totality, a roughly 110-mile wide arc stretching from San Antonio, Texas, up through Cleveland, Ohio, and finally passing out of the country via central Maine.

People within that swath will be engulfed in darkness for around four minutes. Those on the periphery will experience less, while the rest of the country will experience at least a partial eclipse.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing because it happens very quickly,” Dr. Cristina A. Thomas, an associate professor in astronomy and planetary science at Northern Arizona University, told HuffPost. “The animals start to react. The temperature drops. It’s a really interesting experience from that perspective.”

See photos from the event, including lots of craned necks, below:

Augustus Krach, 6, looks to the sky wearing glasses before the Solar Eclipse on Monday in Niagara Falls, New York. Adam Gray via Getty Images

Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay via Associated Press

People watch the total solar eclipse from Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay via Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians mascot Slider poses while wearing eclipse glasses before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. Mike Lawrie via Getty Images

A White House staffer looks up to the sky as a total eclipse of the sun arrives at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

People look up at the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Couples view the solar eclipse during a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama via Getty Images

