See Photos From The Total Solar Eclipse As Crowds Witness Rare Event
Ryan Grenoble
·2 min read
Millions of Americans have their heads craned skyward Monday, as a total solar eclipse blankets a narrow strip of North America in complete darkness.
Just under 32 million people live within the path of totality, a roughly 110-mile wide arc stretching from San Antonio, Texas, up through Cleveland, Ohio, and finally passing out of the country via central Maine.
People within that swath will be engulfed in darkness for around four minutes. Those on the periphery will experience less, while the rest of the country will experience at least a partial eclipse.
“It’s kind of mind-blowing because it happens very quickly,” Dr. Cristina A. Thomas, an associate professor in astronomy and planetary science at Northern Arizona University, told HuffPost. “The animals start to react. The temperature drops. It’s a really interesting experience from that perspective.”
See photos from the event, including lots of craned necks, below:
