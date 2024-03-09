See photos from South Beach as spring break begins during city’s police crackdown

Miami Beach’s strictest spring break measures began to take effect Friday in anticipation of large crowds, but the mood on Ocean Drive and the beach was calm as the sun began to set.

Still, the city’s efforts to shut down spring break were easy to spot. Sidewalk seating along Ocean Drive had been removed. Sign displays announced beach entrances would close at 6 p.m. And police cars and ATVs began to line up in Lummus Park, keeping a watchful eye on the strip that has been the site of several shootings during spring break in recent years.

A police officer directs traffic on Ocean Drive during spring break on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Police were also setting up a DUI checkpoint along Fifth Street and a license-plate reader on the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur causeways that was expected to cause substantial backups for drivers entering Miami Beach.

Young visitors in South Beach said they were acutely aware of the city’s well-advertised campaign to discourage spring break chaos. Several told the Miami Herald they saw a viral video on social media in which the city announced it was “breaking up” with spring break.

“Of course we did. It’s everywhere,” said Josh Pryor, 21, a senior at Georgia State University.

Amaya Moulton and Aziah Lee, left to right, take a selfie after traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina to South Beach along Ocean Drive for spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Pryor said crowds this year were so far smaller than they were when he visited Miami Beach during spring break in 2022. “It’s just a different scene. There’s still a good amount of people here, but it’s not the same,” he said.

People visit Lummus Park during spring break on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Pryor’s friend, a Georgia State senior who identified himself as Scott, said he understood the city’s approach. “As sad as it is, I understand,” he said. “We’re mature enough to be like, ‘Okay, let’s be safe so people don’t lose their lives.’”

A group of visitors from Charlotte, North Carolina, felt differently, saying the measures felt punitive and unfair.

“For people who know how to act, I feel like they shouldn’t be penalized for other people acting crazy,” said Aziah Lee, 21. “We come out here. We don’t bother anybody. We’re just here to get away from home. It’s not all of us.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement police officers walk along Ocean Drive during spring break in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Lee and three friends said they booked their stay at the Essex House on Ocean Drive months ago and learned about the city’s restrictions when it was too late to change their plans.

“When the commercial came out, it was like, ‘Dang, they’re canceling the whole spring break. We already paid for everything,’” said Amaya Moulton, 19.

Miami Beach officials have warned visitors to “expect curfews,” but no curfew had been announced as of around 7 p.m. Friday. City Manager Alina Hudak would first need to declare a state of emergency for a curfew to take effect.

Spring breakers, who would only give their first name, Heaven, Brooklyn and Treasure, walk past Miami Beach police officers along Ocean Drive on Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, March 8, 2024.

People visit Lummus Park during spring break on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla.