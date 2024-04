Cloud cover didn’t stop many in Fort Worth from catching a glimpse of a full solar eclipse in North Texas on Monday. Darkess descended as the sun was covered for 2 minutes and 24 seconds.

Our photographers captured the experience from Fort Worth to Hillboro. See some of the best photos from the solar eclipse.

The sun fully eclipsed by the moon as seen in Hillsboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

People watch the full solar eclipse near Burnett Park in downtown Fort Worth on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Hillsboro resident Charles Eaton puts on his eclipse glasses to take a look at the Great North American Eclipse in Hillsboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The total eclipse of the sun over downtown Fort Worth’s Burnett Park, with the Man with a Briefcase statue in the foreground, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Darren Hickey looks up as the moon begins to cross the sun during a total solar eclipse in Fort Worth on Monday, April 8, 2024. Hickey traveled to Fort Worth from California to see the eclipse.

Dean Dinino, 7, and Ada June, 8, put on their eclipse glasses to look at the Great North American Eclipse in Hillsboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Only a thin edge remains of the sun before totality at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday Apr 08, 2024.

Eclipse viewers attempt to photograph the totality with their phones in Hillsboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Hector Lopez and Margarita Velasquez from Houston attempt to use a phone to capture the eclipse while laying down on the street in Hillsboro.

People lined up near the entrance to view the total solar eclipse at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday Apr 08, 2024.

Garrett Minnie views the eclipse as it begins in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Kellen Egan, a kindergartener at Alice Carlson Applied Learning Center, stares at the sun with his mother Sara after watching the 2-minute totality on Monday, April 8, 2024. “When the clouds covered, it looked like a half moon. It looked like a ball of fire,” Kellen said.

Caribbean Flamingos stayed close to their nesting grounds during the total solar eclipse at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday Apr 08, 2024.

Sisters Alexus and Aniyah Williams from Seattle take a photo under the giant eclipse glasses photo spot outside the Hillsboro courthouse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Patricia Wam and her son, Christian, 10, look into the sky during the total solar eclipse in at Burnett Park in Fort Worth on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Hundreds of people sit down to view the Great North American Eclipse at the Hillsboro courthouse in Hillsboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The first sign of movement in the lion exhibit started just before totality of the solar eclipse at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday Apr 08, 2024. The females came out of tall grass and dens to search the area where they are fed.

Luis Amaya, 9, from Houston looks at the sun through a telescope from Washington State art professor Travis Krause outside of the Hillsboro court house in Hillsboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Downtown workers take a moment to look at eclipse in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square on Monday, April 8, 2024.