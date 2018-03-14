See Photos from the National School Walkout Led by Students Protesting Gun Violence

By Katie Reilly and Kim Bubello

Thousands of students marched out of their classrooms on Wednesday during a national walkout to demand action on gun violence — one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

About 3,000 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas marched onto the school’s football field, and many continued on to a park where 17 crosses had been planted in honor of each victim. “It’s been a month and maybe some people have forgotten, but we’re still here,” senior Taylor Morales, who participated in the Parkland walkout, told TIME earlier on Wednesday.

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of students rallied outside the White House and U.S. Capitol, where Democratic lawmakers joined them in demanding gun control legislation.

At other middle schools and high schools across the country — from Littleton, Colorado to New York City to Portland, Maine— students as young as 11 years old walked out of class, marched on state capitol buildings and held moments of silence for the Parkland victims. In some school districts, they did so under threat of suspension.

“Adults don’t think of children as people,” 11th grader Jasmine Johnson told TIME during a walkout in New York City on Wednesday. “Our view of what happens now is more important than theirs, because we are the future.”

See photos from demonstrations around the country below.

Students at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute stage a “lie-in” for 17 minutes to memorialize the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting. Kim Hairston—Baltimore Sun/TNS/Sipa

Eastern High School students walk out of class and assemble on their football field for the national school walkout in Washington, DC. Jim Lo Scalzo—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

