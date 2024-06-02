See photos from Fayette County 2024 high school graduations

Congratulations to the class of 2024!

Fayette County’s six public high schools held their graduation commencement ceremonies late last week on Thursday and Friday, celebrating with family and friends at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Tassels were turned, diplomas were passed out and as their high school careers came to an end, students honored each other and toasted a successful year.

Herald-Leader visual journalists Tasha Poullard and Marcus Dorsey were there to capture some of those special moments in slideshows.

Take a look at their video photo galleries from each ceremony below:

Lafayette High School graduation

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School graduation

Tates Creek High School graduation

Frederick Douglass High School graduation

Bryan Station High School graduation

Henry Clay High School graduation

