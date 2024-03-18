SEE PHOTOS: Crash rips guardrail off posts, closes I-77 toll lanes, NCDOT says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A guardrail blocked traffic on Interstate 77 Sunday night following a crash.

The Huntersville Fire Department says some northbound lanes of I-77 near West W.T. Harris Boulevard were closed due to a guardrail in the road. Images from a traffic camera show the toll lanes blocked.

NCDOT

NCDOT

Officials say a vehicle was also overturned and 5 people are being medically evaluated at the scene by the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. There is no word yet on whether anyone was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved; however, the toll lanes were closed just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The regular northbound lanes appear to be clear.

The interstate is expected to reopen just after 10:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

This is a developing story; check back for updates

