See it: Photos from 2024 graduation ceremonies across Louisville

It is graduation season across Louisville with high school and university students walking across the stage to receive diplomas and degrees.

Here is a look at a selection of local graduation ceremonies.

Trinity High School

Trinity High School graduation Sunday, held at Bellarmine University. May 19, 2024

Seniors put their arms around each other while singing their Alma Mater at the Trinity High School graduation Sunday, held at Bellarmine University. May 19, 2024

Trinity High School graduation Sunday, held at Bellarmine University. May 19, 2024

JCPS Adult Education

Students face their families at the end of graduation. More than 130 students in JCPS’ Adult Education program received their GEDs on Friday May 17, at a ceremony at the Durrett Auditorium at Male High School.

Students turn their tassels at the end of graduation. More than 130 students in JCPS’ Adult Education program received their GEDs on Friday May 17, at a ceremony at the Durrett Auditorium at Male High School.

Simmons College

Simmons College of Kentucky graduates move their tassels during their graduation ceremoney on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Simmons College of Kentucky graduates walk across the stage to get their diploma and shake hands with President Dr. Kevin Cosby on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Simmons College of Kentucky’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Javan Reed helps put on Antwan Thompson’s graduation robe on Sunday, May 12, 2024 ahead of their graduation ceremony at St. Stephen’s Church.

University of Louisville

University Provost Gerry Bradley hands out a diploma at the 10 a.m. spring 2024 commencement ceremony for the University of Louisville. May 11, 2024

The top of plenty of graduation hats where decorated at the 10 a.m. spring 2024 commencement ceremony for the University of Louisville. May 11, 2024

UofL President Kim Schatzel gave everyone a hand shake at the 10 a.m. spring 2024 commencement ceremony for the University of Louisville. May 11, 2024

Bellarmine University

Students listen to Bellarmine University President Dr. Susan Donovan during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A graduation cap at Bellarmine University’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A student blows a kiss out to the audience as she walks across the stage at Bellarmine University’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Graduation ceremony photos across Louisville