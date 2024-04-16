'See orange, slow down': Illinois sees nearly 150 work zone fatalities in four years

Of the 148 work zone fatalities between 2019 to 2023, six were worker fatalities. The rest were motorists.

"That's a big reminder that crashes in work zones generally have a much greater impact on our drivers and passengers," said Trisha Thompson, Illinois Department of Transportation Region 2 engineer.

In recognition of Work Zone Awareness week, IDOT along with the Illinois Tollway, the Illinois State Police and Laborer's Local 32 held a joint news conference Tuesday to officially announce the beginning of another year of road construction and to emphasize work zone safety awareness.

"On average, we continue to see over 6,000 work zone crashes in Illinois resulting in more than 1,000 injuries," Thompson said. "We can and must do better. The only acceptable number of deaths must be zero."

Regardless if there are workers present, motorists are to abide by the posted construction zone speed limit.

State Police Capt. Joe Blanchette said 12 state police squad cars have been struck so far this year.

He also said state police will be using speed enforcement vans in various work zones throughout the state. The vans are equipped with the latest in photo/radar technology designed to record the speed of vehicles and capture an image of the driver, the vehicle and license plate.

Speeding in a work zone is a serious offense, which can result in in tragic consequences and hefty fines.

A first offense is a $250 fine. A second offense is a $750 fine and a 90-day driver's license suspension.

Motorists also are reminded of the hazards of distracted driving. It is unlawful and unsafe to text, email, videoconference or browse electronic devices while driving, especially in work zones.

This year's public awareness theme is "Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever."

Area construction project this year and next year include:

I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange reconstruction, a $98.8 million project underway since 2023 and concluding in December.

I-39 at Harrison Avenue interchange reconstruction, a $44 million project starting this month and concluding in December 2025.

I-39 from U.S. 20 to Harrision reconstruction which will include additional lanes, a $92 million project starting in 2025 and ending in 2027.

U.S. 20 bridge replacement from Mill Road over the Kishwaukee River, a $21 million project starting in 2025 and ending in 2026.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

