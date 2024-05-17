When can I see the Northern Lights again? Aurora borealis may be back sooner than we think

The northern lights put on quite a rare show for many in the United States this past weekend. So what are the chances of us seeing them again in Tennessee anytime soon?

Seeing the aurora borealis, or northern lights, which are normally visible to those who live in northern states in the U.S., was a rare treat in the South where we only get a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon just every so often. And we may be seeing more of the aurora over the next couple of years thanks to the "solar maximum," which will occur next year, USA TODAY reported.

If you missed the aurora borealis, here's a look at when it might be visible again.

How active will the northern lights be over the next few years?

Activity will increase as we approach the next peak of solar activity, which will be in July 2025, NASA says.

Will Tennessee see the aurora borealis again?

It is possible, but nothing is guaranteed.

NASA scientists predict, the solar maximum, or the next peak in solar activity, will occur in July 2025. This means the northern lights will start to get stronger and more frequent as the solar maximum approaches, reported USA TODAY.

Do solar storms cause the aurora borealis? What exactly does?

In short, the northern lights can be seen thanks to particles being released by solar flares from the sun and hitting the Earth's magnetic field. That colored glow from the aurora that we end up seeing is the particles interacting with atmospheric gas molecules.

In this case, green and red light are emitted by oxygen. Blue and purple come from nitrogen, according to NASA.

Miss the northern lights? Check out these photos

People captured images of the aurora borealis in East Tennessee.

Has the aurora borealis been visible in Tennessee before?

Tennessee may not be the typical place to see the northern lights, but it has been known to happen, according to The Tennessee Conservationist.

When the sun goes through a solar discharge cycle, which is when the sun releases a large number of charged particles into space, the northern lights reach further south. Before May 10, the last time Tennesseans could see the northern lights were in 2023. There have been reports of the aurora borealis being spotted in the early 2000s as well.

But since the sun is nearing a peak of a solar discharge cycle there is a chance for more light shows in the future.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will we see the northern lights in Tennessee again? It could happen