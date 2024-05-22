See who has been named Clinton High School's new principal

A new principal has been named at Clinton High School.

Robbie Herrell, a 1993 Clinton High grad has been named to lead his alma mater.

Herrell, a longtime educator, currently lives in Clinton with his three children, according to an Anderson County Schools news release. He attended Tusculum College for an undergraduate degree, Lincoln Memorial University for a graduate degree, and East Tennessee State University for his Ed.S.

Robbie Herrell

"In his spare time, his most favorite past times are supporting his children in their many activities and being an outdoorsman," the release stated.

Herrell has held many positions in the school system, including:

2006-2008, Clinton Middle School, in-school suspension facilitator/assistant football coach;

2008-09, Anderson County Career and Technical Center, construction and OSHA instructor/Clinton Middle School head football coach;

2009-2012, Anderson County Career and Technical Center, construction and OSHA instructor/Clinton High School assistant football coach, freshman;

2012-2016, Anderson County Career and Technical Center, assistant principal; and

2016-2024, Anderson County Career and Technical Center, principal.

"As principal of Clinton High School, I look forward to utilizing my career and technical background to impact students by preparing them for their individualized future opportunities," Herrell stated in regards to his new position. "I want to specifically focus on each student's next step, including post secondary and workforce opportunities. Clinton High School is a great school with great teachers and staff, I am excited to once again be a Dragon.”

