See most expensive luxury home listing for Biltmore Forest, wealthy town near Asheville

A historic 1928 renovated mansion selling for $7.5 million is currently the most expensive luxury home on the market in Biltmore Forest, a wealthy town near Asheville.

The 4.4-acre estate was one of five original homes built at the time of the inception of Biltmore Forest, according to real estate agent Marilyn Wright with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Wright, in a March 19 news release, pointed to the "rich history" of the home.

"From the grandeur of the estate to the meticulously designed interiors, every aspect of 7 Stuyvesant Road exudes sophistication and elegance," she said.

The house was commissioned by Burnham Standish Colburn, a banker, bridge builder and real estate developer born in Detroit, Michigan. It was renovated in the 2000s and now covers 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths. It has a resort-style pool, seasonal gardens, water features, greenhouse, stable and detached garage.

The home is taxed at an assessed value of $6.3 million. Gaps between county-assessed values and sales prices of mansions has been a heated topic for reformers looking to ensure owners of high-end properties pay a fair share of taxes.

The mansion at 7 Stuyvesant Road in Biltmore Forest is now the most expensive listing at $7.5 million for the wealthy town next to Asheville.

Buncombe County Tax Assessor Keith Miller has recently announced changes that could close that gap, including hiring more staff, with one dedicated to luxury homes.

The Stuyvesant Road home last sold for $5.4 million in 2004. It is currently owned by Stuyvesant Investments LLC, a Palm Beach, Florida entity, according to county tax records and the Florida Department of State.

The home was taxed at a value of $5.9 million in 2017 but fought that assessment and through an appeal had it lowered to $5.8 million in 2018. It's current assessment of $6.3 million was made in 2021. To calculate property tax bills, an assessed value is multiplied by a tax rate. The most recent tax bill for the home was $31,611.

Luxury home sales have exploded in the region, with sellers asking now for nearly $50 million for a Macon County home, the most expensive listing in the state. Just north of Asheville, owners of Deerhaven Gardens are asking for $25 million. Biltmore Forest's highest sale was $9.6 million for a mansion at 29 Hemlock Road in 2023.

More: Asheville's highest priced home sales of early 2024: Historical home, dog tunnel and more

Asheville rescinds $1.2 million affordable housing loan as developer makes Airbnb pivot

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: $7.5M luxury home selling in Biltmore Forest near Asheville