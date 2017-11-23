See the Moment President Trump Challenged a Coast Guard Member to an Arm Wrestle

President Donald Trump joked about beating a member of the U.S. Coast Guard in an arm wrestle during a Thanksgiving visit to a station in Riviera Beach, Florida, near the President’s Mar-a-Lago club.

After commenting on the Coast Guard member’s large muscles while handing out sandwiches, chips, and fruit with First Lady Melania Trump, the President wondered allowed whether he could beat the man in an arm wrestle. “I think I’d be in trouble. Trouble? I think I’d be in trouble,” he added.

The U.S. President then shook the hands of and thanked various Coast Guard members, while commenting that they were in “such good shape.” Earlier in the day, he thanked the Coast Guard members for their hurricane relief efforts. “There’s no brand that went up more than the Coast Guard,” he said. “What a job you’ve done.”

In the morning, he tweeted a Thanksgiving message to his country, which included boasts about his track record. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well,” he wrote. “Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”

After leaving the Coast Guard facility, Trump and his motorcade headed for Trump International Golf Club, the Associated Press reported.