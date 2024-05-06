How to see missile ships, meet sailors and judge salsa moves. Miami Fleet Week is here

Fleet Week has arrived in Miami. And with it comes three Navy ships and one Coast Guard ship giving free tours to the public, along with thousands of men and women in uniform looking to share their experiences with civilians.

Free concerts are also planned by the Navy and Marine Corps bands. And there’s a Dancing with the Stars-like event planned in Little Havana.

You don’t have to be just a spectator. Volunteers are needed at the docks.

Fleet Week is a newcomer to Miami, after having stopped each year in Fort Lauderdale since 1990.

Here’s what to know about Miami Fleet Week:

Fleet Week 2024 in Miami

Members of a heavy marine helicopter squadron talk outside the CH-53K super stallion helicopter during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

When: Through Sunday, May 12

Where: PortMiami in downtown Miami and other venues; check website in English https://fleetweekmiami.org/schedule or Spanish https://fleetweekmiami.org/ship-tours-español

The ships in Miami

What to expect: The Navy has sent four ships. One is the USS Harry S Truman, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. That ship will be about three miles offshore so the Navy isn’t offering public tours. But sailors from the Truman will participate in Fleet Week events.

The Navy’s three other ships:

▪ USS Bataan (LHD 5) – Amphibious Assault Ship

▪ USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) – Guided Missile Cruiser

▪ USS Normandy (CG 60) – Guided Missile Cruiser

Coast Guard ship:

▪ The U.S. Coast Guard is providing the USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906), a Medium Endurance Cutter.

Fleet Week tours

Erick Washington, religious program specialist, walks across the flight deck of the USS Bataan (LHD-5) during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

When: Tours for the USS Bataan, USS Leyte Gulf, and USS Normandy are:

▪ Monday-Friday 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

▪ Saturday and Sunday 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Note: Arrive at the terminal at least 30 minutes before your ticketed time and expect a possible wait up to 30 minutes before boarding.

Where: Tours of the USS Bataan will be conducted at Norwegian Cruise Line’s Terminal B at PortMiami. Tours of the USS Leyte Gulf, USS Normandy, and USCGC Seneca will take place at Terminal E.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Tickets: Tickets, maximum six per booking, are required. Not that tours on May 6 and 7 are all gone. Tickets for tours on May 8 are available.Tickets for tours for May 9-12 will become available 48 hours prior to the day and can be reserved at fleetweekmiami.org

What about parking for Fleet Week?

Parking is available at PortMiami.

But organizers encourage visitors to use public transportation or ride-sharing apps.

What to know about the tours

Restrictions on children: Children should be 5 years old and able to climb stairways and ladders without assistance. Infants and toddlers are not allowed for safety reasons, and childcare is not available at the terminal. Strollers are not allowed, and children cannot be carried or ride in a carrier.

What to bring: All guests should print out their tickets and bring a government-issued photo ID (adults over 18.) Foreign nationals must bring a passport.

What to wear and not to wear: Sandals, flip flops, heels, and any kind of open-toed shoes aren’t permitted for safety reasons. People without proper footwear will not be allowed to board. Organizers recommend you were rubber-soled sneakers or walking shoes. For women, shorts or pants are suggested. Avoid jewelry or straps that may get caught on a ladder or the ship’s equipment.

Photos: You can take photos only in marked areas. You may post them on social media, too, with the hashtag #FleetWeekMiami

What are other public events for Fleet Week?

Carlos Del Toro, United States Secretary of the Navy, speaks during the opening day of Fleet Week with the assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) behind him on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Here are some other events open to the public:

▪ 8 p.m. May 8: Dancing with the Stars and Stripes — Twenty visiting military will receive several hours of intense dance instruction at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., leading up to a performance at before judges and a live audience in Domino Plaza. The public is invited.

▪ May 10: Military Night at the Miami Marlins — Visiting military will be feted this evening at LoanDepot Park. Navy Band Southeast will perform, and a F-18 flyover will precede the first pitch.

▪ May 11: Fleet Week 5K — GoRun Miami is hosting this debut 5K at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St. near FIU. Starting gun at 7:30 a.m. To register, go to https://www.gorun5k.com

▪ May 11, 9 a.m.: City of Miami Beach Top Gun Beach Olympics — Teams from the Navy, Marine Corps. Coast Guard, and local first responders will compete in volleyball, tug of war, and other sports. Free and open to the public. No tickets needed.