See how metro-east public high schools placed in 2024 US News & World Report ranking

Schools in the Chicago area dominated this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s best high school ranking for Illinois, but two Belleville schools made it in the top 315.

Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago took first place in the 2024 Illinois ranking and fifth in the national ranking. It’s followed by another Chicago high school, Northside College Preparatory High School, which also ranked 35th nationally.

The new rankings were created looking at college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates. U.S. News & World Report looked at 724 Illinois high schools across 485 districts.

Belleville East High School, located at 2555 West Blvd., is the highest ranked Belleville district high school in 308th place. U.S. News & World Report reports the school has a graduation rate of 90% and college readiness score of 10 out of 100, with an enrollment of 2,568.

Separate school rating website Niche gave Belleville East High School an overall grade of B+, with 30% of students showing proficiency in reading and 20% in math. The school was ranked fourth in St. Clair County by Niche.

Belleville West High School, located at 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, was ranked 315 among Illinois high schools with a reported graduation rate of 92% and a college readiness score of 8.8. The high school has a reported enrollment of 2,234 students, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The school has an overall Niche grade of B+, with a reported 26% of students showing proficiency in reading and 19% in math. Niche ranked the school the third best in St Clair County last year.

Looking at other St. Clair County schools, Collinsville High School ranked 298th, with a college readiness score of 6.4 and graduation rate of 87%. Collinsville ranked fifth in the county in last year’s Niche ranking, with an overall grade of B.

Mascoutah High School, which was ranked second in the county by Niche, ranked 128th in the Illinois by U.S. News & World Report. It has a college readiness score of 14.1 and a graduation rate of 88%. Niche gave the school an A-.

Top 10 public high schools in Illinois

Here are the 10 best high schools in Illinois for 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Payton College Preparatory High School (1034 N Wells St., Chicago) Northside College Preparatory High School (5501 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago) Young Magnet High School (211 S Laflin St., Chicago) Jones College Prep High School (700 S. State St., Chicago) Lane Technical High School (2501 W. Addison St., Chicago) Adlai E. Stevenson High School (1 Stevenson Drive, Lincolnshire) Brooks College Prep Academy High School (250 E 11th St., Chicago) Vernon Hills High School (145 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills) Hancock College Preparatory High School (4034 W. 56th St., Chicago) New Trier Township High School Winnetka (385 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka)

Do you have a question about education in the metro-east for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Metro-east Matters form below.