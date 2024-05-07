See a map of power outages across Oklahoma following severe weather, tornadoes

Thousands in central Oklahoma remain without power Tuesday morning following severe storms that produced several tornadoes, including one that has killed at least one person.

The storm system brought a possible eight tornadoes, as well as large hail and damaging winds.

Barnsdall, which was already recovering from a tornado in April, saw severe damage. One person has been confirmed dead. Damage has also been reported in Bartlesville.

See a power outage map for Oklahoma following tornadoes, severe weather last night

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma power outage map: Thousands without power after tornadoes