See a map of power outages across Oklahoma following severe weather, tornadoes
Thousands in central Oklahoma remain without power Tuesday morning following severe storms that produced several tornadoes, including one that has killed at least one person.
The storm system brought a possible eight tornadoes, as well as large hail and damaging winds.
Barnsdall, which was already recovering from a tornado in April, saw severe damage. One person has been confirmed dead. Damage has also been reported in Bartlesville.
