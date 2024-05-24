Have you see this man? Warren County man with dementia missing

May 24—The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an 86-year-old man with dementia who left his home early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, Phillip Back drove away from his home on Osceola Road in Blanchester in a vehicle and has not returned. He left in a bronze 2016 Corolla LE with Ohio registration number JHK6605.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Back around 8:50 a.m.

Back is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and gray eyes.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911.