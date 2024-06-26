See a man arrested by CMPD confront an officer he said stole his money

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released body camera footage Tuesday of former Officer Henry Chapman being confronted after he allegedly stole $900 from a man police had arrested.

The footage came after The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, WSOC-TV, filed a petition in court. In North Carolina, a judge has to approve the release of police body camera video.

One of the videos shows Chapman being confronted about the money — found in his car — by the handcuffed man. Another officer on scene picks up the cash and thumbs through it as Chapman continues to argue with the man under arrest.

“There was no reason for you to pop the rubber band off my money,” the man said.

“I didn’t pop your rubber band off your money!” an increasingly defensive Chapman said.

An arrestee confronts Officer Henry Chapman and says he sees stolen money.

The man gave a prediction: If he was right, the money found in Chapman’s car would be about $1,000. He got close. It was $900.

Other videos show the initial traffic stop, interrogations and Chapman turning over his gun.

His own department charged him with embezzlement on March 15. CMPD previously said Chapman remained on unpaid administrative leave after his arrest, but department spokesperson Mike Allinger said Tuesday that Chapman resigned the next day. His charges are pending.

Chapman is scheduled for a probable cause hearing next month, according to court records.

All the videos from the incident can be watched on CMPD’s YouTube channel.