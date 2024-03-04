See the Long Branch apartments, public park approved to replace old Seashore School

LONG BRANCH - The Masonic Temple and a former YMCA building that were part of the Seashore School will be converted into apartments in a plan that's long been in the works and finally received the go-ahead from the city.

All told, the four acres that once was a vibrant private school will be developed into three apartment buildings, totaling 94 one- and two-bedroom market rate units. The developer will also build a public park on one acre and give it to the city.

The name will be Ashlar Place. The developer Fuller "Trip" Brooks told the city's Planning Board the name "Ashlar" is symbolic of the temple because it's a masonry stone. The temple dates to 1926 and in the plan it will remain exactly the same, with the red brick and Greek-style pillars.

Inside the YMCA building was the school's gymnasium with the barrel-vaulted ceilings, which will be preserved in the project and become the ceilings for the third-floor apartments, which will have lofts.

"We're saving these buildings and while they're not nationally historic registered buildings, they are neighborhood buildings, they're community buildings. A lot of people have been in and out of them. So that's why we struck out to save them," said Brooks, who has previously renovated the Steinbach building in Asbury Park and the Dance Hall at Fort Monmouth.

The Seashore School was a private school owned by John Villapiano, a former professional football player and New Jersey assemblyman. He opened it in 1974 and found a niche with all-day kindergarten classes, something not offered by public schools at the time.

However, public school curriculums caught up to him, especially with kindergarten and preschool. The COVID-19 pandemic was the final blow and he closed the school in 2020 and sold the property. Two years later the city declared the property a redevelopment zone and drafted a re-use plan allowing for the property to be converted to apartments.

The Masonic Temple and YMCA building will be converted into 15 one-bedroom apartments each. A third building will be constructed behind those two and consist of four floors on top of a parking garage, That building will have 40 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units. All three buildings will connect.

A two-story house that is on the property in front of the YMCA was incorporated into the design and will become the leasing office.

The property itself is irregularly shaped. It fronts Broadway and the back, which was once the school's playground and ball fields, has frontage on Morris Avenue. It also borders the Branchport Creek. The neighborhood consists of residential, commercial and light industry. The NJ Transit rail line, City Hall and public library are also nearby.

The public park will front Morris Avenue and have its own parking lot. The park will have a tot lot, gazebos and a walking path that will loop around the creek.

The board unanimously approved the plan, though one member expressed some loss because a few 100-year old cottonwood trees will need to be cut down.

"They were remarkable trees for what they were," board member Mark Smiga said.

