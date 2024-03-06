See live results for NC Supreme Court and Court of Appeals primary races

Only two statewide judicial offices have contested primaries this year: one between two Democrats seeking to be a candidate for the Supreme Court in November’s general election and the other between two Republicans competing to run for the Court of Appeals.

With votes beginning to come in, incumbent Justice Allison Riggs holds a commanding lead over her opponent, Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage, in the Democratic primary for Supreme Court.

As for the Court of Appeals, incumbent Judge Hunter Murphy is currently trailing far behind his challenger, District Court Judge Chris Freeman in the Republican primary.

Supreme Court: Riggs vs. Cubbage

Riggs, who lives in Chapel Hill, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in September following the retirement of Justice Michael Morgan, who sought the Democratic nomination for governor, but lost on Tuesday to Attorney General Josh Stein, according to the Associated Press.

Riggs previously served on the Court of Appeals and worked for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, where she held the title of chief counsel for voting rights.

Cubbage, a Superior Court judge in Guilford County, began her legal career as an assistant district attorney. She went on to become an assistant attorney general and then a district court judge. She won her current seat as a Superior Court judge in 2018.

If elected, Cubbage would be the second Black woman on the state’s highest court, alongside Justice Anita Earls. All other members of the state Supreme Court are white.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Jefferson Griffin, a Court of Appeals judge, in November.

The Supreme Court currently has a 5-2 Republican majority. The general election will determine whether Democrats keep Riggs’ seat, or if Republicans flip the seat and achieve a 6-1 majority.

Court of Appeals: Murphy vs. Freeman

Murphy is the only judge on the Court of Appeals facing a primary challenger this year.

He was first elected to the court in 2016 after spending several years in private practice as an attorney in Haywood County.

The Supreme Court censured Murphy in 2020 for contributing to a “toxic work environment” after finding that his assistant and friend had sexually harassed and threatened female clerks in the office. Murphy failed to stop the behavior, the Supreme Court said, and downplayed it to investigators.

Freeman is a friend of Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr., having worked with him when Berger was the district attorney in Rockingham County.

Neither Berger nor his father, Senate leader Phil Berger, endorsed a candidate in the primary race. But Freeman posted a photo on Facebook of himself in December with father and son, writing that he was “grateful for the help and support of Senator Berger and Justice Berger in my campaign for the North Carolina Court of Appeals.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop endorsed Freeman. A member of the ultraconservative U.S. House Freedom Caucus, Bishop is running for attorney general without competition in the primary.

Whoever wins the Court of Appeals primary will face Democrat Martin Moore in November.

The Court of Appeals is currently composed of 11 Republicans and four Democrats.