See live results in key races for the North Carolina legislature

A slew of candidates are running for the General Assembly in North Carolina’s primary Tuesday. Whether they win or lose will set the stage for the general election and help determine the makeup of the state legislature in 2025.

The legislature currently has a GOP supermajority, meaning Republicans control the two chambers and can largely pass legislation without fear of facing a successful veto from the governor, who is a Democrat.

In the House, Republicans hold 72 seats, while Democrats hold 48. In the Senate, Republicans hold 30 seats and Democrats hold 20. All seats are up for reelection in November.

In October, the legislature adopted new legislative district boundaries, which are likely to preserve the Republican veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers.

But nothing is set in stone, making the results of the primary election all the more important for the future makeup and direction of state government.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Many precincts have not yet reported numbers, so things will change.

Here’s a look at some of the contested races and the election results as of about 9:15 p.m.

Vicki Harry vs. Scott Lassiter

There are six contested primaries in the Triangle, half in the Senate and half in the House.

The Wake County race between Republican candidates Scott Lassiter and Vicki Harry for the newly drawn Senate District 13 heated up in the days leading up to the primary.

Harry was a Wake Christian Academy teacher for seven years as well as a small business owner.

Lassiter is an assistant principal in Wake County Public Schools, a former Apex Town Council member and current vice chair of the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District.

So far, Lassiter was leading with 53% of votes.

Last week, he faced a rebuke from the National Rifle Association for orange flyers with the NRA’s logo and font that his campaign had mailed out. The similarity appeared to imply he had the group’s endorsement, the NRA said.

A few days before that, Lassiter and Harry disputed the facts behind Harry campaign flyers that referenced Lassiter’s 2012 driving while impaired conviction and claimed that he threatened the career of his former wife and abused her. The flyers pulled quotes from media reports detailing a lawsuit Lassiter filed against state House Speaker Tim Moore over Moore’s extramarital affair with Lassiter’s then-wife. Moore is running for Congress in a redrawn Charlotte-area district.

Mike Woodard vs. Sophia Chitlik

In Durham’s Democratic primary for Senate District 22, Sophia Chitlik was leading Sen. Mike Woodard, the longtime incumbent, with 58% of votes.

Late last year, Chitlik, an investor and company executive for women-run startups related to pregnancy and birth, received the endorsement of the influential Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People.

Woodard had previously received this endorsement. Committee PAC Chair Cassandra Stokes told The News & Observer that members were impressed by Chitlik’s background and were dissatisfied with Woodard’s voting record, particularly his votes to override the governor’s veto, as previously reported by The N&O.

Woodard voted with the GOP to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto three times last year, for relatively noncontroversial bills about sales tax and changes to the Consumer Finance Act, as previously reported by The N&O. Woodard has previously told The N&O that in a GOP-controlled legislature, minority party members need to work with the majority.

The other contested races in the Triangle are:

The Senate District 14 race. Longtime Democratic Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue had 90% of votes.

The House District 33 race. Democrat Monika Johnson-Hostler had 63% of votes.

The House District 35 race. Republican Mike Schietzelt had 70% of votes. This seat is currently held by Democratic Incumbent Rep. Terence Everitt, who announced he was retiring last year. But Everitt soon changed course to run in Wake County’s Senate District 18 after its incumbent Sen. Mary Wills Bode, a Democrat, announced she would not seek reelection. Everitt faces no Democratic primary.

In Johnston County, House District 28. Rep. Larry Strickland is leading in the Republican primary with 88% of votes.





Democrats who voted with Republicans face challengers

Several Democratic incumbents who voted with Republicans on more controversial legislation last year also faced challengers.

Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County and Rep. Cecil Brockman of Guilford County have faced sharp criticism from the Young Democrats of North Carolina for their support of the state budget, anti-rioting legislation and more bills backed by Republicans.

Democratic Reps. Cecil Brockman and Michael Wray face primary challengers this year, in part due to their votes with the GOP on the budget and certain other bills.

In the race for House District 27, Wray is facing Rodney Pierce, a social studies teacher who is also the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit challenging a new Republican-drawn electoral map.

Pierce was leading with 52% of votes to Wray’s 48% of votes.

In the race for House District 60, Brockman faced off against James Adams, former president of the High Point NAACP.

Brockman had 49% of votes. Adams had 51% of votes.

Both Wray and Adams have been endorsed by the YDNC. A conservative group, the Carolina Leadership Coalition, has also gotten involved, mailing out flyers to voters in support of Brockman and Wray.

Rep. Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County and Rep. Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg County, who both voted in favor of the GOP budget, are also facing primary challengers.

Willingham was leading Abbie Lane for House District 23, while Cunningham was leading Vermanno Bowman for House District 106.

Noteworthy Republican primaries: Neo-Nazi ties and casinos

The Republican primary for House District 65 is between Rockingham County’s Rep. Reece Pyrtle, a retired law enforcement officer, and Joseph Gibson III, a podcaster with past felony convictions and ties to a neo-Nazi organization. Pyrtle led with 80% of votes.

Some Republicans in positions of leadership tried to stop Gibson from running, but the State Board of Elections allowed Gibson to remain on the ballot.

Also contentious is the Republican primary for House District 25 between Rep. Allen Chesser of Nash County and Yvonne McLeod. Chesser had 67% of votes.

McLeod, who previously lost to Chesser, is a vocal critic of a Republican proposal to legalize more casinos that failed to pass last year, which included building a casino in Rocky Mount, WUNC reported.

Chesser spoke in favor of casinos last year. He told WUNC last week that should the proposal come up again, he would like to see a local referendum vote on the issue.

Tricia Cotham’s challengers

Rep. Tricia Cotham announced in April of last year that she was changing parties from Democrat to Republican, shaking up North Carolina politics.

Months after her switch, Cotham announced she would seek reelection as a Republican in House District 105, a new GOP-leaning Charlotte-area district.

The Democratic primary for the district in Mecklenburg County drew a lot of competition. So far, Nicole Sidman was leading with 56% of votes over candidates Terry Lansdell and Yolanda Holmes.

Cotham currently represents House District 112, a Democratic-leaning district. Democratic candidate Jordan Lopez is running for this district. He faces no other contender.

Election night results for these races are unofficial. In the days following the election, absentee and provisional ballots are counted, audits are conducted and any necessary recounts are conducted.

For local contests, the county boards of elections will certify results on March 15. For other races, the state’s board of election will certify final results on March 26.