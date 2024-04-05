See latest forecast across Florida 3 days before April 8 solar eclipse

Are you ready? After a long buildup, there are only three days to go before the 2024 solar eclipse.

You'll have to wait quite a while before you'll see the next total solar eclipse from Florida, but it'll be a doozy. Almost the entire state will be in the path of totality — which means the moon will totally block the sun — on Aug. 12, 2045.

While Florida isn't in the path of totality for next week's eclipse, we will be able to see a partial eclipse on April 8.

However, that's only if clouds don't block our view.

Here's the latest forecast on what to expect.

Will clouds block Florida's view of the April 8 eclipse?

AccuWeather's cloud cover forecast for the April 8 solar eclipse as of April 5, 2024.

AccuWeather currently is predicting a moderate risk for clouds across the majority of the peninsula, with a high risk for clouds in South Florida and stretching north along the East Coast.

There's a low risk for clouds in North Florida and the eastern portion of the Panhandle.

Northwest Florida is where the largest portion of the sun will be blocked by the moon, and the current AccuWeather forecast is calling for a moderate risk for clouds.

➤ Where will clouds spoil the eclipse?

National Weather Service Florida forecast for April 8 solar eclipse

National Weather Service cloud cover forecast as of April 5 for the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse.

Here's the forecast as of Friday from the National Weather Service across Florida. While most locations currently are forecast to see mostly sunny skies, it only takes one cloud in the "wrong" place to block our view of the eclipse.

As of now, the best chances for the clearest skies look to be in Naples. Remember, forecasts are always subject to change.

NOAA's precipitation outlook for Florida

NOAA's precipitation outlook for April 7-8, 2024, forecasts no rain across Florida.

Have some fun as you take our eclipse quiz to see how much you know

April 8: A special day

Countdown clock to 2024 solar eclipse

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. Here's when you can watch the eclipse from any Florida location.

Click on your location in the map to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

Roughly speaking, the peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

➤ See exact times to go outside to see the eclipse across Florida

Interactive map: Enter your ZIP code to see the best times to view the eclipse across Florida

Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location.

When the peak coverage will be.

What the peak coverage will be.

When the eclipse ends.

How long the partial eclipse will last.

How are you are from the path of totality.

The time-lapse graphic shows what the eclipse will look like from Orlando.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 2024 solar eclipse: Florida forecast mostly sunny skies