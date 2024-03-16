‘See you later:’ Glynn County police officer removes alligator from family’s backyard

The Glynn County Police Department said they had a call for service that had an officer come face-to-face with nature in a St. Simons Island family’s backyard.

According to the department, Lt. Kevin Jones spent a part of his Friday afternoon wrangling an alligator into a truck.

Pictures shared by police show Jones working to move the gator out of the backyard.

“Lt. Jones wrangled this gator safely and humanely who didn’t put up too much of a fight,” the department said in a post online.

Next up, the gator will be safely released to a gator haven on St. Simons Island, which officers say is much more welcoming for him than the family’s property.

