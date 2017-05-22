See Last Instagram Picture Of Nicky Hayden And Fiancée

Jackie Marin, the fiancée of ex-MotoGp champion Nicky Hayden, did not immediately release a statement after the motorcycle racer died Monday from injuries suffered in a bicycle crash five days earlier. He was 35 years old.

In her last Instagram picture with Hayden, Marin celebrated their engagement in Italy. “1 year ago, yesterday, this guy made the best decision of his life,” she wrote two weeks ago. After news of his death broke, fans sent their condolences to Marin on Instagram.

For those who don’t know, Marin starred on the reality show “The Tequila Sisters.” Aside from acting and reality TV, Marin also likes to box.

“True to Jackie’s Hispanic heritage, she loves watching professional boxing and cheering on her favorite Mexican boxers,” the biography on her Facebook page says. She also wrote that she lvoes music and that “singing is what drives her to pursue a career in music and take the stage with her bold yet sultry voice.”

Immediately after the collision, Hayden was treated at Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena for severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

“The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday May 17 in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day,” the hospital statement said.

Hayden was hit by a black Peugeot car. The 30-year-old driver was being questioned by police, ESPN reported. The person’s name was not immediately revealed.

Red Bull Honda World Superbike, who sponsored the champion, issued a statement. “It is with great sadness that Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has to announce that Nicky Hayden has succumbed to injuries suffered during an incident while riding his bicycle last Wednesday,” the statement said. “Nicky passed away at 19:09 CEST this evening at Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy. His fiancée Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy were at his side.”

Marin did not immediately issue a statement, but she was referenced in the message from Red Bull Honda World Superbike. “Nothing says more about Nicky’s character than the overwhelming response expressed by fellow racers and his legions of fans over the past few days. Jackie and his family are truly grateful for the countless prayers and well wishes for Nicky,” the statement said.

Hayden’s brother, Tommy, talked about the biker.

“On behalf of the whole Hayden family and Nicky’s fiancée Jackie I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support – it has been a great comfort to us all knowing that Nicky has touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way,” he said. “Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest – riding a motorcycle. He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming World Champion. We are all so proud of that.”

Hayden was known as the “Kentucky Kid” and his brother wrote about how he would be missed. “Apart from these ‘public’ memories, we will also have many great and happy memories of Nicky at home in Kentucky, in the heart of the family. We will all miss him terribly,” Tommy wrote. “It is also important for us to thank all the hospital staff for their incredible support – they have been very kind. With the further support of the authorities in the coming days we hope to have Nicky home soon.”

