See Justin Verlander's Message to Kate Upton As She Announces Her Pregnancy

When supermodel Kate Upton announced she was pregnant, her husband Justin Verlander had the sweetest message.

"You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much,” Verlander wrote.

The comment came under a photo Upton posted on Instagram, which she captioned #PregnantinMiami.

She and fellow models Hailey Clauson, Christie Brinkley and Kate Bock celebrated the good news at Sports Illustrated’s first-ever open casting at W South Beach.

Upton married the Houston Astros pitcher last November in a lavish ceremony held in Italy, shortly after Verlander helped his team win their first World Series.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Announces Pregnancy in a Hilarious Cake: 'Happy Birthday Ya Stupid Lookin' Grandma'

After Losing 2 Children in Car Wreck, Couple Announces They're Pregnant With Twins

Third Time's a Charm! Kate Upton Returns to 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Edition Cover

Related Articles: