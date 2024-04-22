See inside Trump's prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet he's managed to hold onto despite his costly legal battles

Donald Trump has a Boeing 757 private jet outfitted with gold-plated seatbelts and a bedroom.

The ex-president has used the $100 million plane to fly to rallies and criminal indictments.

Trump has owned the jet since 2011 and has held onto it despite his expensive legal battles.

Although he's facing four criminal indictments, former US president Donald Trump is still flying in style.

According to data from the aircraft-tracking website JetSpy, Trump's prized Boeing 757 private jet arrived at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Saturday evening ahead of his hush-money trial that started on Monday.

Trump paid $100 million for the jet, registered N757AF, in 2011 and has since decked it out with luxuries like a private bedroom and gold-plated seatbelts.

The ex-president, who is now the Republican nominee for the 2024 election, has managed to hold onto his VIP airplane despite the steep $454 million civil penalty he owed New York after losing a recent fraud case, the Associated Press reported in March.

Trump agreed to pay a lower amount than initially asked while he appeals the ruling, per the AP. However, he could have lost key assets — including his aircraft — had he failed to come up with the cash.

Considering the 757 has not only become a staple of Trump's wealth but also acts as a grandiose backdrop at his presidential rallies, it's unlikely he'll easily part with the VIP plane.

Here's a closer look at "Trump Force One."

During his time as president, Donald Trump flew around the world in Air Force One, a specially-modified Boeing 747 used for presidential transport.

The flying Oval Office is luxurious, with several staterooms and meeting rooms.

President Joe Biden meets with staff aboard Air Force One in 2021. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

But, as a multi-billionaire and business tycoon, Air Force One was not Trump's first time using a private aircraft.

Over the years, the former president has owned several personal aircraft, like a Cessna Citation X…

…a Boeing 727 tri-jet…

…a Sikorsky S76 helicopter…

…and his prized Boeing 757 narrowbody aircraft, which he named "Trump Force One." JetSpy data shows the ex-president still has the Cessna Citation X.

The 757 first flew in 1991 and was previously operated by defunct carriers Sterling Airways of Denmark and TAESA Airlines of Mexico.

It also spent time as a corporate aircraft for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen before being sold to Trump.

Trump bought the more than three-decade-old plane in 2011 for a reported $100 million, and it became an icon at his campaign rallies all over the US.

And, it was no secret whose plane was flying overhead as it sported a giant "T" on the tail and "TRUMP" written in large letters on the fuselage.

Trump eventually painted the "Trump" letters gold. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

However, when Trump won the presidency in 2016, he was required to use the government transport fleet while in office.

He traded in his beloved 757 for the presidential aircraft, but the plane was still used by members of the Trump Organization from 2017 to 2019.

In 2019, the plane was parked at Stewart International Airport in New York where it sat for two years before flying to Louisiana in November 2021 for refurbishment.

Trump announced on his website in May 2021 that the plane, which needed a new paint job and maintenance work, would be "fully restored and updated" in Louisiana and "used at upcoming rallies."

Although Trump initially said the plane would re-enter service at the end of 2021, it is finally back as of July 2022.

Eric Trump, at the time, posted a time-lapse video on Twitter of the 757's new paint job, which was completed by aircraft refinishing company Landlocked Aviation.

Company president Tyson Grenzebach told local outlet 7News in July that the job took 40 people and about a month to complete.

The fresh livery sports a black fuselage and an American flag on the tail...

...and the signature gold "Trump" lettering.

"Excellence requested, excellence delivered!" Grenzebach told Business Insider in 2022. "The great men and women of Landlocked Aviation are proud to always deliver superior aircraft refinishing work while providing exceptional customer service."

Although it has a fresh paint job, the interior was outfitted in 2011 when Trump acquired the jet. A video of Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization's SVP of marketing & corporate communications, giving a tour was posted to YouTube in 2011.

Entering from the back of the jet, you'll first see inside the galley, complete with glassware, a sink, and coffee makers, creating a small kitchen.

Source: The Trump Organization

The 43-seater jet can accommodate gourmet meals, but Trump has been seen eating Big Macs and french fries onboard.

Beyond the galley are a first-class cabin and a dining area with loungers and a couch...

...and a table with four chairs, which Trump regularly conducted interviews from.

According to Miller, the seatbelts and other finishes are 24K gold-plated...

Source: The Trump Organization

...and the headrests and pillows have been etched with the Trump family crest.

Moving through the jet, passengers will find the main lounge, which features seats, a couch, and the SkyTheater with a 57" TV and sound system that replicates a "Hollywood screening room," Miller said.

Source: The Trump Organization

There is also a touchscreen system that controls the theater and has a special "T" list that shows Trump's favorite movies and CDs.

The plane would not be complete without a few bedrooms, including a guest room with wood finishings, a theater system, and two couches that convert into a double bed.

Meanwhile, Trump has his own private bedroom with a custom headboard, pillows, and comforter, as well as a theater system and work desk.

The former president also has a master bathroom with a green countertop and gold-plated sink...

...as well as a toilet that doubles as a seat, which is common on many private jets.

Toward the front of the jet is a VIP area with a couch and loungers, which is where the pilots or other important people can relax.

Although the plane is decked out, it's not much use without pilots. Longtime aviators John Dunkin and Jay Galpin head the controls in the 757's glass display cockpit in 2014.

