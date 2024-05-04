See it: Inside look at new Brooklyn park, Abolitionist Place

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Abolitionist Place, a new public green space is set to open in Brooklyn in early May, according to Downtown Brooklyn.

The nonprofit organization, Downtown Brooklyn, provided a construction update on the park in 2023, saying the space would bring a “much-needed open space to the heart of bustling Downtown Brooklyn.”

The park is set to include a children’s play area, lawn space, dog run, waterplay feature, and multiple seating areas, Downtown Brooklyn shared. Abolitionist Place is half a block from Fulton Mall and is near recent developments in the area including One Willoughby Square, Brooklyn Point, City Point, OneForty One, and The Brooklyn Tower.

The area was previously named Willoughby Square, but it was renamed Abolitionist Place to commemorate the 19th-century abolitionist movement.

The project is part of the Downtown Brooklyn Redevelopment Plan, established to “reinvigorate the neighborhood and celebrate the area’s unique heritage.”

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

