See inside Fort Worth’s new H-E-B before it opens at Alliance Town Center

Clutching novelty red scissors, Chase Bowman and his family led a moment Fort Worth has been waiting years for: cutting the ribbon for the city’s first H-E-B. grocery store.

Bowman grew up in Granbury and is excited to manage Cowtown’s first H-E-B after leading stores in Midland and Odessa.

“The welcoming that Fort Worth has provided already, even before the doors have opened, has been unmatched, so I’m really looking forward to being able to serve a new community, “ Bowman said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he and over 750 H-E-B employees (or, as the company calls them, partners) will be tasked with running the highly anticipated store at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway.

At the southwest entrance of the store, a True Texas barbecue restaurant, floral area and bakery give enticing wafts of smoked meat, fresh flowers and buttered tortillas.

True Texas is one of the offerings the Alliance store curated for Fort Worth residents, who, notably, love their barbecue.

The bakery section of the new Fort Worth Alliance H-E-B.

The west section of the store boasts a meat and fish market and a bakery where the famed H-E-B tortillas are made.

The classic light yellow H-E-B coupons hang along the fridges, shelves and aisle end caps, but if you forget to snag one while you’re shopping, no worries, it will be on the H-E-B app.

The aisles of Fort Worth’s first H-E-B before opening day.

To go along with the ever increasing trend of mobile orders, a massive curbside orders bay is at the east side of the store.

Nearly half the shelf space in the store is occupied by the multiple brands under the H-E-B umbrella.

H-E-B brands include Hill Country Fare, the grocer’s value brand, Mi Tienda (a nod to the strong Tejano culture in the chain’s headquarters city of San Antonio) and Higher Harvest, an new plant-based initiative.

The Alliance H-E-B is not slow to remind you that the grocery chain is one of the top beer and wine supplier in Texas.

Fresh produce lines a cooler wall at the new Alliance H-E-B.

The section features an array of craft beers from Metroplex breweries such as Manhattan Project, Community Beer Co. and Rahr & Sons.

Juan-Carlos Rück, an H-E-B executive vice president, believes the section will be draw for nearby residents.

“You don’t have as many breweries for craft beer on this side of town. A lot of them are on the south side of town,” Rück said. “But I guarantee you there’s a lot of people in this area that like, love craft beer.”

Fresh seafood on display at the new Alliance H-E-B.

You can sample one ounce pours of wine at the enomatics machine.

A display features items in the Home by H-E-B line at the new Fort Worth Alliance

And to apologize to your four-legged friends when your H-E-B venture keeps you out of the house too long, you can pick up treats and food from H-E-B’s Heritage Ranch. The store gives 1% of those sales go to area shelters.

It also donated $10,000 to the Humane Society of North Texas at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

H-E-B’s popular Cafe Olé brand of coffee features a Taste of DFW coffee available at the new Fort Worth Alliance H-E-B.

Among notable attendees were Fort Worth city council members Alan Blaylock and Charles Lauersdorf and Mayor Mattie Parker.

“We can do more, right? Where else do we want an H-E-B in Fort Worth?” Parker said. “So congratulations on this beautiful store and to all the customers that will get to shop here.”

Stephen Butt, president of Central Market and grandson of H-E-B founder Florence Butt, thanked Parker for taking time out of her schedule to attend.

Just like the music that could be heard in the store, ranging from the Zach Brown Band to the Cure, H-E-B has something for everyone in Fort Worth.

Just like the groundbreaking 17 months ago, red confetti filled the air on Tuesday.

But this time it landed on concrete floors and instead of dirt. And at 6 a.m. Wednesday, an H-E-B will finally be open in Fort Worth.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Alliance H-E-B on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Fort Worth.

Ready made dishes are available at the H-E-B Meal Simple section. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Alliance H-E-B on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Fort Worth.

Freshly presses orange juice at the Fort Worth Alliance H-E-B on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Fort Worth.

A station allows shoppers to grind their own nut butters at the Fort Worth Alliance H-E-B on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Fort Worth.

The meat section of the new Alliance H-E-B on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Fort Worth.

A dry-aging case at the new Fort Worth Alliance H-E-B allows customers to dry-age a selection of beef for up to 21 days.

Freshly made tortilla chips at the new Fort Worth Alliance H-E-B on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.