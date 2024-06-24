See inside the new Donelson branch of Nashville Public Library that opened Monday

Hundreds gathered outside the new Donelson branch of the Nashville Public Library to celebrate its opening Monday morning.

Families and community members joined to celebrate, along with state, city and library leaders, including Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell. Metro Councilmember Jeff Gregg, who represents Donelson, and his predecessor Jeff Syracuse were also part of the ceremony. Both advocated for funding for the new library, along with other development in the area.

"I think what you're seeing in the attention from state and local officials is that Donelson's future is not only important but incredibly bright," O'Connell said.

At 10 a.m. on the dot, a ribbon was cut and visitors began to file into the building.

The new two-story space sprawls out across nearly 25,000 square feet at 2714 Old Lebanon Pike, about a mile east of its now-shuttered previous location. Along with room for nearly 30,000 books, the new branch also incorporates a variety of public art inside and outside its building, including a hanging sculpture that illustrates parts of the Tennessee ecosystem.

Children fanned out among the maze of shelves to explore. A few wasted no time checking stacks of books. A puppet show, Afro Latin drums and dancing, story times, Irish step dancing, cookie making and a forum with the Urban Design Overlay team were also slated for the daylong celebration.

The Celestial Falls suspended sculpture by Amber Lelli is seen during the opening of the new Donelson Branch Library in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 24, 2024.

What's included in the new Donelson branch

The new branch, primarily designed by Hastings Architecture, has several eco-friendly features, including solar panels on the roof, a geo-exchange system that creates more efficient heating and cooling and one-third of an acre of open green space out front. The branch is also expected to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, Gold certification, according to its website.

Here's a snapshot of what else is included in the space, which is part of a larger ongoing development called Donelson Plaza:

Three dedicated program spaces

Six study rooms

Expanded Spanish-language materials

Signage in English, Spanish and Arabic

Artwork from local artists

A mobile kitchen that can host cooking classes and demonstrations

A kiosk for vehicle registration renewals

Electric car charging ports

Outdoor water stations for pets and people

O'Connell praised the expanded community services that come with the ongoing development around the library and plaza.

"Not only are we trying to make it easier for children to discover their futures in our incredible public facility, we're trying to make it easier for grown-ups to live here as well," he said.

Learn more

More information about the Donelson branch can be found at library.nashville.org/new-donelson-branch-library.

Learn more about Donelson Plaza, an ongoing revitalization effort of a historic shopping center, at DonelsonPlaza.com.

