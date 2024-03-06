See inside $3.2 million home on sale in Overland Park with outdoor pool, 3 acres of land

A nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom house in Johnson County popped up on the real estate website Zillow last week, garnering nearly 2,000 views and dozens of saves since.

The price? $3,175,000.

Built in 1988, the home at 15525 Switzer Road in Overland Park sits on 3.89 acres and is over 10,000 square feet. The seller of the home remodeled it with the intention of making it someone’s forever home, according to the listing by Reece Nichols.

The home at 15525 Switzer Road in Overland Park is listed on Zillow for $3,175,000. Zillow

Starting with the house’s backyard, you’ll find a saltwater pool, spa, tennis court, outdoor kitchen and fire pits, making the location a host’s dream. The tennis court also doubles as an outdoor basketball court, as one side has a hoop and boundary lines for pickup games.

Nine bedrooms are scattered across two floors, including one in the “mother-in-law” suite. This private area within the home includes its own kitchen, furnished with a refrigerator, microwave, oven, sinks, cabinets and dishwasher.

The home’s entryway is 19 feet tall and allows for plenty of natural sunlight to spill into the open-plan first floor, the listing says.

One of many lounging areas inside the home at 15525 Switzer Road in Overland Park. The house is over 10,000 square feet. Zillow

Each floor has multiple lounging sections for family and friends to make themselves feel at home. The main floor includes two dining areas, and the lounging areas give you a full view of the backyard scenery. The lower floor has a gym and a home theater, complete with reclining chairs and a projector.

One of many lounging areas inside the home at 15525 Switzer Road in Overland Park. The lower level area gives visitors a peek at the backyard scenery. Zillow

Nearby schools to the home include Timber Creek Elementary School, Aubry Bend Middle School and Blue Valley Southwest High School. The house is also an eight-minute drive from the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

“This beautiful property can be an entertainer’s dream, or a family’s private sanctuary,” says the listing of the Johnson County house.